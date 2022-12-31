NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,612.58 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,917.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,485.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,288.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,780.00.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

