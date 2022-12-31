Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Down 29.5% in December

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 6,230,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 215 ($2.59) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ VOD opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $19.05.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vodafone Group Public

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.4483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 372,739 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 77,113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 374.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,965 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,708,000 after purchasing an additional 698,595 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 39.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 65.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 287,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 114,083 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

