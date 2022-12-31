State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.38 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 27.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in LKQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in LKQ by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. LKQ’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

