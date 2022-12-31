Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Shares Down 8.3%

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 196,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 373,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Kootenay Silver Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$66.48 million and a PE ratio of -10.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.

About Kootenay Silver

(Get Rating)

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kootenay Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kootenay Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.