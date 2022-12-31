State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AXIS Capital by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXS opened at $54.17 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.76.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.16%.

AXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

