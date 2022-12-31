Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Trading Down 20%

Shares of Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating) dropped 20% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 175,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 135,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Entourage Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.63.

About Entourage Health

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

