Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 762,700 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the November 30th total of 518,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 757,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 387.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $926,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VONV opened at $66.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $75.19.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.