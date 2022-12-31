Short Interest in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expands By 51.1%

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the November 30th total of 78,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. VSE has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $600.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. VSE had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that VSE will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

In other VSE news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VSE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in VSE by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 70,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VSE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in VSE by 4.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in VSE by 789.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

About VSE

(Get Rating)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.