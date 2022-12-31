ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Stock Price Down 1.9%

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.64 and last traded at $24.66. Approximately 36,120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,337,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short Russell2000

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,447,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 473.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 448,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,823,000 after purchasing an additional 370,231 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 540,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after purchasing an additional 270,018 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 492.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 301,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 250,972 shares during the period.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

