Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Trading Down 1.7%

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $16.01. 6,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 547,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Utz Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $362.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.39 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This is an increase from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -79.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $72,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $78,692.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dylan Lissette sold 21,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $391,398.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Whyte sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $72,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,692.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,989 shares of company stock worth $574,119. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Utz Brands by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 87.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

