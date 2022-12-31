MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.45

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 58658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNKD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

MannKind Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in MannKind by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Further Reading

