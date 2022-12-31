Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,042 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,042 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 32,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $9,695,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 87.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 66,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFG opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mizuho Securities Usa Llc sold 64,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $651,334.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,093,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,123,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

