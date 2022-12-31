Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.54. 575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 165,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Immatics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $663.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

Get Immatics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immatics by 1,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 529,325 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,437,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,306,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immatics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,191,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Immatics by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 121,754 shares during the period. 29.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.