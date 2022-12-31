12,624 Shares in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 131.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 45,928 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 193,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at $2,667,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at $564,000. 62.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Insider Activity
Neuronetics Stock Performance
Shares of STIM stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Neuronetics Profile
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
