Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,503 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 197.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 54,320 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 397.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 216,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $61.64 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.86.

