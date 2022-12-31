Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,603 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,685 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 871.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,372,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,608 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 914,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 702,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.