Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DMLP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $10,845,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 160.4% during the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 250,419 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 84,156 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 93.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ DMLP opened at $29.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $32.61.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.06 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 77.66% and a return on equity of 75.74%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.135 per share. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.17%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $49,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,808.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $49,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,808.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,564.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,068.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 38,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,910. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Stories

