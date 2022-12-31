State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $6,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 219.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 63.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,431 shares of company stock worth $4,902,783. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $144.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.42. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $150.68.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LECO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.40.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

