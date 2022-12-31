Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 93.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Wix.com by 2.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Wix.com by 12.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wix.com to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $76.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $163.39.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $345.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.17 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

