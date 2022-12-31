Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after purchasing an additional 261,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,452. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $257.57 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $350.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.