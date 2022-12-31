Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $923,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE opened at $58.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

