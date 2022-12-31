Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $179.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $256.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.