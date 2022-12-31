State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 4,205 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 54,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $2,065,376.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,073,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,805,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 547,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,671,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.5 %

KDP opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.87.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

