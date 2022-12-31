Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OZK. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bank OZK by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,815,000 after buying an additional 1,539,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after buying an additional 402,167 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after buying an additional 236,021 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after buying an additional 156,127 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on OZK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.36. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.21%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

