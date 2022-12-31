State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 30,688 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after purchasing an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,241,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,158,000 after buying an additional 98,309 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SEI Investments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,313,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in SEI Investments by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,447,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,219,000 after buying an additional 60,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SEI Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,388,000 after buying an additional 41,915 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,235. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.28.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SEIC. StockNews.com lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

