Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 34,793 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 275.0% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after buying an additional 1,203,130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 24.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

NYSE:MAX opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $619.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.11 million. On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

