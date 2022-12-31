iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $96.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day moving average of $98.94. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78.

