State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,005 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,319 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

