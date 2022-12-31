Short Interest in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Rises By 24.2%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,280,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 9,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Trading Up 8.6 %

VTGN opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VistaGen Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 337.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22,483 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 439.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

