Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.50

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 21058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,006,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,720,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,512 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 757,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

