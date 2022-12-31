Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.50

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.32, with a volume of 21058 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.
Several analysts recently issued reports on MANU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANU. Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,006,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 346.7% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,720,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,512 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 757,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,838,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.
