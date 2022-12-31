Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Up 9.7%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.38. 75,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,678,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGEN. StockNews.com lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.
Agenus Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $731.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 441.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agenus Company Profile
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
