Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Shares Up 9.7%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.38. 75,330 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,678,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGEN. StockNews.com lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Agenus in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Agenus Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $731.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agenus

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 million. Agenus had a negative net margin of 249.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agenus by 441.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

