ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Down 2.3%

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating) were down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.73 and last traded at $31.76. Approximately 105,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,759,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at about $1,504,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at about $400,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

