New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 3.88 and last traded at 3.88. Approximately 2,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 171,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.95.
New Found Gold Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is 3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.98.
New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Found Gold
About New Found Gold
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Found Gold (NFGC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.