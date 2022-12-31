New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Down 1.8%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 3.88 and last traded at 3.88. Approximately 2,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 171,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.95.

New Found Gold Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.98.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Found Gold

About New Found Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFGC. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in New Found Gold in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in New Found Gold by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,391,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 332,190 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in New Found Gold in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in New Found Gold by 19.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in New Found Gold in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Featured Articles

