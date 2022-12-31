Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 43,533 shares.The stock last traded at $9.10 and had previously closed at $8.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $501.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of -0.31.

Vinci Partners Investments Increases Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.22 million. Research analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Vinci Partners Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 109.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,453,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 136,104 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $819,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. Its portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients. The company also offers financial and strategic advisory services, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors.

