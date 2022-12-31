Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.70

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.70 and last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 1663509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$869.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$808.72 million. Analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.246 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 780.89%.

Insider Transactions at Algonquin Power & Utilities

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Director Christopher Huskilson bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$197,667.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,240 shares in the company, valued at C$595,793.10. In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Director Christopher Huskilson bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, with a total value of C$197,667.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,240 shares in the company, valued at C$595,793.10. Also, Senior Officer Arun Banskota bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 196,096 shares in the company, valued at C$2,411,980.80. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 166,260 shares of company stock worth $1,969,606.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Featured Articles

