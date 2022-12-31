Global Ports (LON:GPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $167.00

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 167 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 153 ($1.85), with a volume of 281807 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.77).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Global Ports alerts:

Global Ports Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of £91.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,308.60.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Cruise Business segments. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.