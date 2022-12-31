Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Down 1.1%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.23. Approximately 2,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 777,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Adecoagro in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Adecoagro Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $923.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $386.06 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 12.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Adecoagro’s previous dividend of $0.16. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adecoagro by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

