Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 66,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,066,936 shares.The stock last traded at $5.96 and had previously closed at $5.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.57 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.23% and a negative net margin of 1,749.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 880.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 278,047 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $4,665,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after buying an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.