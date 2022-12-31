Darktrace (LON:DARK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $254.30

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 254.30 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 264.20 ($3.19), with a volume of 1323874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255.80 ($3.09).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.24) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Darktrace Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 334.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 359.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darktrace Company Profile

In related news, insider Catherine Graham bought 33,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £95,132.16 ($114,810.72).

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

