WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 5,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 74,047 shares.The stock last traded at $41.64 and had previously closed at $40.99.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 671.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 921,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,596,000 after purchasing an additional 509,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

