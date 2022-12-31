Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $225.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 234 ($2.82), with a volume of 10965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233 ($2.81).

Henry Boot Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £313.66 million and a P/E ratio of 758.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 236.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.45.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

