Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG) Declines By 24.4%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,700 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 458,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 24.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $528,000. Finer Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 296,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund during the first quarter valued at about $6,133,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.30. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $79.29.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

