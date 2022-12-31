Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 39,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 515,187 shares.The stock last traded at $136.08 and had previously closed at $133.92.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after acquiring an additional 456,341 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,519,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,810,000 after acquiring an additional 119,716 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,393,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,007,000 after acquiring an additional 292,698 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

