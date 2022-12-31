Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.03

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.03 and last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 4301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLDX. StockNews.com raised Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 9,840.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,221,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

