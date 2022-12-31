Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.03

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.03 and last traded at $45.61, with a volume of 4301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLDX. StockNews.com raised Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.
Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.45.
Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 41,795 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,221,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.
About Celldex Therapeutics
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
Further Reading
