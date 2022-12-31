Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 4,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 739,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.67.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $226.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.78 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 51.09% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brad Marshall acquired 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.08 per share, for a total transaction of $83,822.48. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 189,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,039.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Katherine Rubenstein acquired 3,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,044.97. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,044.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad Marshall purchased 3,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.08 per share, with a total value of $83,822.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 189,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,039.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,940 shares of company stock worth $166,256. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 31.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.