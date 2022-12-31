Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Up 10.8%

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.08. 45,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,500,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGMO. StockNews.com cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 158.67%. The business had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

