Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.65

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.65 and last traded at C$5.71, with a volume of 92399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on RSI shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$593.88 million and a PE ratio of 13.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.08.

Rogers Sugar Announces Dividend

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$267.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$256.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.