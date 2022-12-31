West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 108,172 shares.The stock last traded at $74.56 and had previously closed at $72.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on West Fraser Timber in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 3.5% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 25.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.