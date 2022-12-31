Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.00

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 48.40 ($0.58), with a volume of 458634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.75 ($0.58).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Smiths News alerts:

Smiths News Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.80 million and a PE ratio of 472.78.

Smiths News Increases Dividend

Smiths News Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

(Get Rating)

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.