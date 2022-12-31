Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.00

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.59) and last traded at GBX 48.40 ($0.58), with a volume of 458634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.75 ($0.58).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 41.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.80 million and a PE ratio of 472.78.
Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.
