Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 19,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 113,874 shares.The stock last traded at $2.47 and had previously closed at $2.36.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 24,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

